LATFOB 2022 presents Checkmate

Checkmate: The Third Installment of the Otriana Trilogy Series

“Coralie was excited. She had a weapon she could use, now. What fun she could have teaching a lesson not to be forgotten by anyone she disliked.””
— Helen Keltie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Helen Keltie will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Checkmate, a third installment in the trilogy of the Otriana series. In the previous installment, it ended when Coralie ran foul of Otriana’s brother, who was the spirit of fire. The story continues with Coralie leaving for boarding school. There is an old merman named Wizen, who is accompanying Coralie and her mother, Meerlyn, on their journey. But as the shell carriage arrives at the school, no one knows what is in store for Coralie.

As Coralie is led on a journey into the unknown where she must plot against Gwilda the white witch, she travels between reality and the forest world as her friends and family set out through turmoil to find the truth and hopefully save Coralie from herself. A story that shares the exciting conclusion to a trilogy as a teenager enters a dark forest into a destiny she never expected.

Helen Keltie is a retired pediatric nurse and a widow. She loves writing children’s stories and playing croquet. Ms. Keltie lives in Portland, Victoria, Australia.

Checkmate
Written by: Helen Keltie
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

