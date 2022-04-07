White County High, Ocoee Middle, and Wilson Elementary Claim NASP State Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. --- White County High School, Ocoee Middle School, and Wilson Elementary titles in their respective divisions in the 2022 Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted the event which returned to the Tennessee Miller Coliseum for the first time since 2019 as the championships were cancelled in 2019 and it was held as a virtual event last year due to the pandemic. The two-day tournament featured close to 1,500 participants representing 80 schools. An awards ceremony was held at the tournament’s conclusion.

White County regained the top spot in the high school division scoring a 3,265 to slip past defending Riverdale by three points. White County was the champion the last time the event was held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum. Rounding out the top 10 were Blackman (3,235), Central Magnet (3,206), Oakland (3,202), Walker Valley (3,199), Rockvale (3,189), Warren County (3,164), Meigs County (3,043), and Smyrna (3,031).

Ocoee Middle from Cleveland won its first title with a 3,134. Stewarts Creek was second (3,125), followed by Lake Forest (3,123), Seigel (3,099), Christiana (3,092), Crab Orchard (3,030), Whitworth Buchanan (2,989), Rockvale (2,988), Pleasant Hill (2,961), and Central Magnet (2,957).

Wilson Elementary School of Murfreesboro scored 2,976 total to win its division. Cleveland’s Black Fox Elementary was second with a 2,952, followed by Buchanan (2,874), Christiana (2,837), White County (2,745), Prescott South (2,580), Plainview (2,559), Crab Orchard (2,516), and Lascassas (2,510).

Ashley Scott from Tullahoma High School was the top female and tournament overall shooter with a 290 (out of a possible 300). The top male shooter was White County’s Colby Lowery with a 286. Other top female and male shooters in their respective divisions were Ocoee’s Allison Greer with a 283 and Crab Orchard’s Gage Kemmer with a 279. In the elementary division, the top scores were College Street’s Avory Gilday and Black Fox’s Judah Hammond each having a 276.

The TWRA presented awards to the top three teams in each division. Medals were given to the top five female and male finishers in the high school, middle school, and elementary school divisions. Each student shot 30 arrows, 15 from 10 meters and 15 from 15 meters with a maximum score of 300.

In addition to the NASP state tournament, several schools participated in the NASP/International Bowhunter Organization (IBO) 3D State Tournament. Oakland High, Lake Forest Middle, and Wilson Elementary were the division winners.

Complete results for each of the competitions can be found on the NASP website,

https://nasptournaments.org.

If a school or teacher is interested in starting a NASP program, please contact Don Crawford, Assistant Chief, Multimedia Division at Don.Crawford@tn.gov or (615) 781-6542 or Matt Clarey, Regional Training Coordinator in TWRA Region III at Matt.Clarey@tn.gov or (931) 484-9571.

---TWRA--

2022 NASP Results