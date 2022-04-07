Hoyer Statement on the Senate Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

“I join in congratulating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her bipartisan confirmation to serve as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Not only is she eminently qualified and highly recommended, she makes history as the first Black woman to serve on our nation’s highest bench. This is a great day for our country and for our democracy, and I know that our judiciary and people will be strengthened by Judge Jackson’s service, as she will bring both a deep and thorough understanding of the law and lived experiences that will bring new perspectives into the Court’s chambers. I thank President Biden for nominating someone of such high caliber and commend the Senate for moving swiftly forward with her confirmation."