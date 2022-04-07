Submit Release
LATFOB 2022 presents Divided We Fall

Authors Shares Political Struggles in the Vice of Different Political Ideologies

“While Colonel Robert Bradley liked the military way of life, he didn’t care for clinical veterinary medicine, and discouraged Ethan from entertaining thoughts of veterinary medicine ...”
— Carl Berryman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carl Berryman will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Divided We Fall. A dystopian fiction book about Ethan Bradley who was listed by the state for his views on the second amendment. He was divorced from his wife because of different political views. Bradley has been commissioned to command a brigade of infantry in the Bighorn Basin, Wyoming. Politicians will continue to rule in power regardless of political banner or correctness. Ideologies have been vague to experts of social studies and how freedom can be complimented to the problem.

“It is certainly reminiscent of how a good portion of Americans have felt suppressed over the years, while others are comfortable with the politically-correct nature of the country. It is an interesting take on the modern political climate which many have found themselves in, and dives into the psyche of the people who feel their rights are being taken away; resulting in the emotional toll on a population.” — Reviewed by Aly Avina, Hollywood Book Review.

“Berryman has created an impressively massive work, spanning the globe and enormous in its complexity. Like the author’s other recent books, which point to a barely-recognizable America in the near future, here Berryman makes the case that rampant immigration, crime, globalization, arise of the “welfare state,” and loss of individual liberties have coalesced to create a perfect storm wherein the USA, as it was once known, is now barely recognizable.”— Reviewed by Jonah Meyer, US Review of Books.

Divided We Fall
Written by: Carl Berryman
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

