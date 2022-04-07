Hylant Promotes Kip Irle, Will Walker, Expanding Hylant Resources in M&A Transaction Solutions, Executive Risk

Will Walker and Kip Irle have been promoted at Hylant

Hylant has promoted Kip Irle to senior vice president of Transactional Risk and Will Walker to senior vice president, Executive Risk practice leader.

We have recognized the need to expand our capabilities, and having Kip and Will serve as the leaders of these crucial areas will allow us to build stronger, larger and more capable teams.” — Patrick McDaniel, CEO, Hylant Specialty Services

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant has promoted Kip Irle to senior vice president of Transactional Risk and Will Walker to senior vice president, Executive Risk practice leader, the company announced Thursday.

Walker, formerly the managing director of Hylant’s transactional risk specialty, will be leading the executive risk team, expanding the organization’s growing executive risk resource and solutions. As senior vice president, Irle will bring his proven leadership skills and consultant mindset to the M&A Transaction Solutions team.

“Hylant is dedicated to investing in the talent, technology and solutions to deliver the resources our clients need,” said Patrick McDaniel, CEO of Hylant’s specialty services. “In the current risk environment, we have recognized the need to expand our capabilities, and having Kip and Will serve as the leaders of these crucial areas will allow us to build stronger, larger and more capable executive risk and M&A teams.”

As leaders in their respective areas, Irle and Walker will establish stronger partnerships with Hylant carrier partners and create innovative solutions for Hylant clients, as well as build stronger and more capable M&A and executive risk teams.

Irle, a Hylant employee since 2013, has more than three decades of experience in the industry. His expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, structured finance and insurance, and alternative risk financing. Irle has a proven track record of excellent leadership and deal facilitation.

With over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Walker brings a deep understanding of executive and transactional risk processes. He has spent the majority of his career specializing in advisory brokerage and insurance placement of management and professional liability insurance products for Fortune 1000 and middle-market companies. His expertise spans the private, public and non-profit sectors in a myriad of industries.