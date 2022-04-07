Out of State Troopers Join THP Ranks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced efforts to recruit out of state law enforcement to the Tennessee Highway Patrol have netted early results as the administration focuses on proven crime prevention methods and addressing law enforcement staff shortages.

“Just last week, we welcomed five new troopers to our ranks from across the country to strengthen public safety,” said Gov. Lee. “I challenge these new Tennesseans to recruit their former colleagues to the best agency in the country as we continue to welcome troopers nationwide to join us in Tennessee.”

Last fall, Gov. Lee’s nationwide pitch offered out of state troopers incentives to move to Tennessee and join the Tennessee Highway Patrol. So far, early recruiting efforts have brought 11 new troopers who bring new skills and diverse experience to the ranks.

Out of state law enforcement officials interested in joining the Tennessee Highway Patrol can learn more at www.joinTHP.org.

In addition to recruitment efforts, Gov. Lee has focused on proven crime prevention and key public safety investments to directly support law enforcement across Tennessee:

Creation of a $150 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for law enforcement agencies across the state to invest in evidence-based programming and resources

$30 million to support relocation bonuses for out-of-state police officers seeking to move to Tennessee

Expansion of state funding for law enforcement basic training and increasing the frequency of training for new recruits

Access to a statewide hiring portal that includes qualified law enforcement recruits from outside of Tennessee who are looking to relocate

Read more about Gov. Lee’s statewide public safety agenda here.

