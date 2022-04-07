LATFOB 2022 presents Lost Without Him

Widow Shares a Heartbreaking but Inspiring Story of Personal Salvation through Memoir

They were each other’s peace in all of life’s chaos.” — Carol Scutt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carol Scutt starts her memoir, Lost Without Him, in the rough hands of her father. Through her detailed and vivid prose, she provides readers with a glimpse of her childhood in a violent household. However, her life took on a favorable turn, and Carol’s drunkard father was saved from the curse of alcohol. While Carol was adjusting to the new version of her father, Paul enters the scene, and the wholesome relationship she shared with him becomes the highlight of her memoir.

Lost Without Him is the life story of childhood sweethearts Carol and Paul. Their relationship was always

put to the test, but their commitment and devotion to each other is stronger than any of life’s challenges.

Carol and Paul’s story is the justification of the sacred marriage vow, “...to have and to hold from this day

forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and health, until death do us part."

Mary J Johnson, an Amazon customer described Carol’s memoir as, “An exceptional love story. Two teenagers are bonded by true love that most individuals only dream of. They overcame all the obstacles that life placed before them, through their love for each other and their faith in God. I was inspired at their [commitment] to their fifty year marriage and their dedication to never give up. This book will keep you wanting to read the next chapter. It's inspiring!”

Carol is a mother to two children and a grandmother to seven grandkids. Lost Without Him is her first book.

She lives in Lafollette, Tennessee.

Lost Without Him

Written by Carol Scutt

E-book |

Audiobook |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.