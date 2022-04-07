Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,121 in the last 365 days.

LATFOB 2022 presents The heart of a poet di Terrence Hill

Author Unboxes the Wisdom of Life and Faith through Introspective Discourse

Poetry and prose helps bring readers a new perception of living life and speeding faith.”
— Terrence Hill

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart of a Poet is Terrence Hill’s literary magnum opus, blending poetry and prose in a book. It contains four novellas and two stage plays. The book features selected essays on social and political events that entice readers to provoke a response. Radiating optimism and enlightening insights, Hill unboxes the wisdom of life and faith through narrating the discourse of military industry and self-evaluation.

Terrence Hill was born on the 10th of January, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was raised from a farm service center in the culture of Regina, Saskatchewan in Western Canada. He graduated at the University of Spain and worked for Thomas Stephen Pools Lloyd of London in London, England. Also, he has written the Histoire de France and written for the French and British theater.

Concurrently, Hill is the author behind the success of God Of The Lost, Two Guys Read The Box Scores: Conversations On Baseball And Other Metaphysical Wonders, and Two Guys On The Road: Walking Backwards Across The World.
Today, his newly published book The Heart Of A Poet brings readers a new perception of living life and speeding faith.

The Heart of a Poet
Written by Terrence Hill
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+15109755034 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

LATFOB 2022 presents The heart of a poet di Terrence Hill

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.