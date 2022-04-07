LATFOB 2022 presents The heart of a poet di Terrence Hill

Author Unboxes the Wisdom of Life and Faith through Introspective Discourse

Poetry and prose helps bring readers a new perception of living life and speeding faith.” — Terrence Hill

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart of a Poet is Terrence Hill’s literary magnum opus, blending poetry and prose in a book. It contains four novellas and two stage plays. The book features selected essays on social and political events that entice readers to provoke a response. Radiating optimism and enlightening insights, Hill unboxes the wisdom of life and faith through narrating the discourse of military industry and self-evaluation.

Terrence Hill was born on the 10th of January, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was raised from a farm service center in the culture of Regina, Saskatchewan in Western Canada. He graduated at the University of Spain and worked for Thomas Stephen Pools Lloyd of London in London, England. Also, he has written the Histoire de France and written for the French and British theater.

Concurrently, Hill is the author behind the success of God Of The Lost, Two Guys Read The Box Scores: Conversations On Baseball And Other Metaphysical Wonders, and Two Guys On The Road: Walking Backwards Across The World.

Today, his newly published book The Heart Of A Poet brings readers a new perception of living life and speeding faith.

The Heart of a Poet

Written by Terrence Hill

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.