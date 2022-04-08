CloudBLM - The Digital Era of Construction
The CloudBLM application is a construction management platform that provides a single data set for designing, constructing, and operating a building.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past decade, 2D CAD drawings have disrupted and positively impacted the construction industry. However, the drawings are not intelligent enough to create clarity in execution.
With 3D Modelling & BIM Process, the CAD-designed models are precisely coordinated. Owners and contractors were well-informed about designs, coordination aspects, and potential outcomes.
However, the need for improvisation and technology adoption increased in the construction industry further as, Global warming posed a potential threat & challenge to humanity. It is therefore vital that the carbon footprint within the industry be reduced as much as possible.
Information exchanged in real-time helped the owner to bring down the construction cost by avoiding the reworks. With the latest designs available to all stakeholders, clear communication was ensured, and the fact that mobile devices could now carry models made printing drawings an unwanted luxury.
The web applications, IOS & Android apps served as the medium for real-time communication for the industry peoples. The limited reliability of certain groups & individuals for technical insights is now made available to all the individuals involved in the process. The technology democratized the conventional workflow.
A design model can be shared directly on the cloud platform without requiring a file transfer. Furthermore, it can coordinate models from different design tools in construction and manufacturing.
The issues, RFI, Project metrics, Submittal information, Asset details are up to date. In the derived application of this information access, a shorter ROI period can be achieved. These tools are intended to benefit the construction industry during all phases of construction.
It is also possible to integrate live sensor feeds from the field into the Models. It will enable the Digital Twin capabilities of the models, allowing stakeholders to make better informed and predicted decisions.
The Cloud Building Lifecycle Management (CloudBLM) application is a construction management solution that provides a single data set for designing, constructing, and operating a building.
By leveraging BIM design information, CloudBLM equips project teams with the tools to coordinate efficiently, communicate more effectively, and resolve potential issues instantly, resulting in more efficient project delivery.
As well as reducing efforts and costs and providing full visibility into the entire construction project lifecycle, CloudBLM also allows users to gain full control over their projects.
Regardless of the operating system, the Site Execution Team and Design Team can communicate instantly. Construction lifecycles can be managed efficiently with CloudBLM.
The inbuilt comparison tools can be used to understand the differences between different iterations.
CloudBLM ’s key differentiators include On-premise deployment capabilities, Native Rule-Based Clash Engine, 2D/3D Split View, Offline Access, Field Access, Asset Management & Document Management.
Visit: https://www.cloudblm.com/
CloudBLM - World's First On-Premise Construction Management Platform