GUIDED TOURS OF BUFFALO BILL'S HOUSE NOW AVAILABLE MAY/JUNE/JULY - LIMITED WEEKENDS ONLY

Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's

Tour Famous Site of "The Silence of the Lambs" Classic Film Buffalo Bill's House also running Spring Sale on Overnight Stays

PERRYOPOLIS, PA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dying to check out Buffalo Bill’s House, most famously known as the site location for the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award winning film The Silence of the Lambs? Well, it's possible. Now, in addition to being able to stay overnight, fans and the curious can book a guided tour in May, June and July! This offer is for limited spring and summer weekends only and are booking up fast!

During one of the exclusive tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan, and will last approximately an hour and a half to two hours in total length.

Tours are $65.00 per person and the following limited summer weekend 2022 dates are currently available:

Saturday, May 7th: 3pm-5pm ET (SOLD OUT!); 6pm – 8pm ET
Sunday, May 8th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm-3pm ET

Friday, June 17th: 1pm – 3pm ET; 4pm – 6pm ET
Saturday, June 18th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm – 3pm ET; 4pm – 6pm ET
Sunday, June 19th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm – 3pm ET

Friday, July 8th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm-3pm ET; 4pm – 6pm ET
Saturday, July 9th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm-3pm ET; 4pm – 6pm ET

On the tour, guests will be able to see the entire home, as well as walk the two acres of private property that surround it. Guests may also freely ask questions during the tour, and Chris will be happy to answer them! Guests are asked to come prepared with comfortable walking shoes and apparel to match the weather forecast.

Guests will be permitted to take pictures and video of their favorite on-site “Silence” filming locations, and even re-enact scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill’s House! But please note: Photos and video are for personal use only! Meant for personal social media, sharing with family and friends, etc. – footage will not be allowed to be utilized for professional promotion of personal business, websites, etc. Please see the filming & photography policy here.

There’s also plenty of Silence of the Lambs memorabilia on display throughout the home, including an original copy of the production blueprints of the house, a call sheet that was issued to the cast and crew, and even two production utilized pieces of wallpaper, which were screen-used in The Silence of the Lambs! Permanently on display is also a plethora of fan artwork and death’s-head moths to feast your eyes upon.

Exclusive Buffalo Bill’s House gift souvenirs and apparel are available for purchase at the conclusion of the tour. These items include: T-Shirts, Body Lotion, Coffee Mugs, Enamel Pins, Lip Balm, Magnets, Tote Bags & Face Masks. Items that will be available can be found in the online gift shop. Buffalo Bill’s House accepts cash, Venmo, PayPal, and debit/credit for all merch sales.

Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running a Spring Sale on overnight stays. A 25% OFF discount is automatically applied for one or more nights throughout the month of April. A 30% OFF discount is available for 4 nights or more, but for a limited time only! (Please call 1.833.BUFFBILL) or email stay@buffalobillshouse.com to claim 30% OFF 4 nights or more. Gift certificates are available! Additional Promo Codes and updates on the house are available by subscribing to the mailing list here.

Buffalo Bill’s House, the boutique accommodation and cinematic destination, features a beautiful, three-floor, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home situated on two acres of lush property. It is a private rental and guests get exclusive use of the entire house only with the people they have booked with. The house accommodates a maximum number of eight guests at a time and does not allow any unauthorized visitors or large parties to the home or on the premises. Want a unique experience that can only be found at Buffalo Bill’s House? Then book a stay at this one-of-a-kind private rental located approximately 30 miles outside Pittsburgh.

TO BOOK A GUIDED TOUR:
Upcoming tours: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours
Tour Details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/tour-details

TO BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY AT:
VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES AT:

Overnight Stays details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/stay-overnight
Book Now: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/book-now

To get more information about on-location filming at Buffalo Bill’s House,
Please VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/film-in-pa

Buffalo Bill’s House Photos (Interior & Exterior) link: https://we.tl/t-giv1eUTBpi

Buffalo Bill’s House YouTube video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk4B8r2Hh1s&t=54s

INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/buffalobillshouse
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/buffalobillshouse
TIKTOK (13.9 K followers): https://www.tiktok.com/@buffbillshouse
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/buffbillshouse
###

Contact:

For more information, please contact: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/contact

For media inquiries, please contact Dawn at press@buffalobillshouse.com

Dawn Williams
Buffalo Bill's House, LLC
+1 646-510-5232
email us here

Buffalo Bill's House YouTube Video House Tour

