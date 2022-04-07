Hacker’s Movie Guide Book Released On Amazon
The most complete list of hacker and cybersecurity movies. Foreword by Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple
I believe there is a hacker inside each one of us. Watch a movie and release your inner hacker. It might even change your life”SAUSALITO, CA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hackers Movie Guide”, the most complete list of hacker and cybersecurity movies from 1956 to present, has been released on Amazon. The book is available in paperback, a Kindle edition, and an eBook.
— Steve Morgan, co-author of Hacker's Movie Guide
Co-author Connor Morgan dove deep into Hollywood, and then launched himself into cyberspace, in order to produce an unrivaled list of more than 250 movies, according to the book’s description on Amazon.
“My whole life has been wanting to be more like movie protagonists, who are younger, poorer or weaker, having to overcome Goliath, but having brains that think outside of the rules,” writes Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, in his Foreword. “I have always been for the young and powerless, the consumers vs. the producers. This is almost always the theme ascribed to hackers in movies. The young hackers use their brains for good and fairness. We all take their sides in these movies.”
Movies often inspire career decisions for young people.
“Movies that feature ethical hackers fighting back against evil and wrong-doers can engage, entertain, and recruit tomorrow’s talent” says Theresa Payton, former White House CIO. “These movies are vital to our recruiting efforts.”
"For me as a young woman seeing a character of a teenager hacker girl in a movie changed the course of my life," says Keren Elazari, whose TED talk about hackers has been viewed by millions, translated to 30 languages, and is one of the most watched talks on TED.com on the topic of cybersecurity.
“When I watched the movie Hackers back in 1995, I had just graduated high school and began my journey to obtain my bachelor’s of computer science at Old Dominion University” says Laura Deaner, Chief Information Security Officer at Northwestern Mutual. “Acid Burn inspired me so much that I decided I wanted to be a hacker too. The rest, as they say, is history.”
Throughout the pages of the book, cybersecurity experts and thought leaders share their favorite movies and characters.
“This is an awesome guide … and contains, happily, one of my all-time favorite hacker movies, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which has the life-defining line: ‘Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it'”, says Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Early movies turned out to be accurate predictors of the future.
“War Games put hacking on the map” says George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO at CrowdStrike. “It gave everyone a view of how connected we really are and the impact a major hack could have. Little did we know how prophetic it would be.”
There’s something for everyone in the new book.
"I believe there is a hacker inside each one of us. Watch a movie and release your inner hacker. It might even change your life" says Steve Morgan, co-author of "Hacker's Movie Guide."
