Court system releases 2021 Annual Report

The 2021 annual report for the North Dakota Court System has been posted. The North Dakota Courts Annual Report provides statistics and information on all court system activity, including caseload data for the North Dakota Supreme Court and the district courts. New to this year’s report is data from the Domestic Violence Court in Grand Forks and the Richland County Treatment Court.

The full report can be accessed here: https://www.ndcourts.gov/Media/Default/Court%20Administration/Annual-Report/ar2021.pdf

