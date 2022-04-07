Kasm Technologies Releases Arm Powered Remote Work Solution

Kasm Container Streaming

Arm Powers the Next Generation of Kasm Workspaces High-Efficiency Desktop as a Service Offering

By using Arm-powered workloads, DaaS service providers can establish a simple and scalable infrastructure with reduced operational costs for both resources and manpower.” — Justin Travis - Kasm Technologies CEO

MCLEAN, VA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with Arm, Kasm Technologies, has developed Kasm Workspaces as a Container Streaming® platform that provides remote workspaces, powered by Arm and streamed directly to your web browser. The technical collaboration between Kasm Technologies and Arm includes research and development on the KasmVNC open-source technology used for streaming desktops, browsers and applications to the browser.

Powering the KasmVNC project with Arm-based processors delivers several benefits including Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) architecture extension for the Arm Neoverse line of processors for improving the Kasm streaming graphics rendering capabilities. Workspaces customers can expect a 48% increase in WebP video encoding. Initial testing indicates 24% increase in the analysis phase of encoding, resulting in smoother rendering, reduced bandwidth and an approximate 20% decrease in compute costs when leveraging the Arm Neoverse-powered Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton processors.

This technical collaboration resulted in Kasm being selected as the winner of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton Challenge Contest in the category of Best Adoption for Startups and was presented as a chalk talk at AWS re:Invent 2021.

Kasm Workspaces is the modern alternative to legacy Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) offerings, such as Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons, making use of compute/GPU optimized containers, rather than full-stack operating systems. Kasm utilizes Arm-powered high-efficiency computing workloads to provide Containerized Desktop Infrastructure® (CDI) solutions with significant benefits over traditional platforms:

- High-Efficiency Computing Workloads : Containers running on Arm architectures are highly efficient at sharing system resources to utilize less compute, disk and memory.

- Desktops Boot in Seconds : Containers run on a shared Arm powered Linux kernel allowing Workspaces images to boot in less than 2 seconds, rather than tens of seconds for traditional full-stack VMs.

- Increased Scalability : The Arm architecture is highly scalable and supports high-density deployments by scaling-out horizontally, rather than scaling-up vertically.

- Reduced Environmental Impacts : Arm-powered workloads utilize less power, take up less space, and run more efficiently leading to reduced energy consumption with lower carbon emissions.

- Hardware Compatibility: Workspaces on the Arm architecture can run on more devices than ever, including cloud deployments, compact personal computing devices, mobiles and Raspberry Pi.

- Web-Native : The KasmVNC rendering technology is embedded within the Arm-powered processor instruction set to encode/stream the desktop user interface to the users browser with web-native technology that does not require an agent install or browser plug-in.

“Additionally, the DaaS users benefit from the enhanced performance of the service, increased compatibility with hardware deployments, and more efficient resource utilization for cost-savings.”

Said Kasm Technologies CTO Matt McClaskey.

For more information Kasm Workspaces see: https://www.kasmweb.com/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.