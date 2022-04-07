Innovation City Cape Town and Ayoba are Helping Transform Small Digital Businesses Together

Events at Innovation City Cape Town Innovation City Cape Town Ayoba

Award winning African superapp, Ayoba, has partnered with South Africa’s exciting international innovation collaboration space Innovation City Cape Town.

Our sole aim is to accelerate innovation through collaboration by bringing the right people together.” — Kieno Kammies

Ayoba joins a community of digital start-ups, scale-ups, corporates, entrepreneurs, world changers and innovators in the heart of the Mother City: According to Startup Genome’s recently published 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), the city accounts for 60% of startups in South Africa.

“We are excited to be moving to Innovation City. It’s a great venue with a great story; a place where cool people can be innovative and build relationships with a strong sense of community. And in a similar way, Ayoba's mission is to do this very same thing: We are continuously looking for promising ventures that would benefit from being part of our platform and could bring engaging content and business solutions to our user base. We also feel that our platform, with its micro-apps and channel features is a great way for startups to get traction in the market and to connect to millions of Ayoba users across the African continent in a quick and cost-effective way,” says Eero Tarjanne, Ayoba’s Head of Business & Ecosystem Development.

Ayoba: Made In Africa for the World

Ayoba is a free instant messaging superapp used by millions across the African continent. Ayoba offers users access to music, games and digital and rich media services through channels and micro apps, embedded within a single user platform. It boasts access to over 180 content channels which range from Sports, News, Music & Artists, Health & Wellness, Careers, Fashion & Beauty to Education and Travel.

At the end of 2021, the Ayoba app reached an impressive 11.6 million monthly active users, a feat they managed to achieve in just two years.

“Our progress in 2021 was considerable; this growth is due to the hard work of our team, and the loyalty and enthusiasm of our users who are always our first priority. We also acknowledge the support of MTN both at group level and in the territories. We look forward to even bigger growth in 2022, as we see progress from the new features, content and general improvement that will be launching throughout the year,” said Burak Akinci, Ayoba Chief Executive Officer.

Innovation City: A Sound Plan for Future Business Success

Innovation City is a new, exciting and blossoming community of innovators. It is home to digital start-ups, scale-ups, corporates, entrepreneurs, world changers and hard-working dreamers. The concept strives to create a world-class network helping accelerate digital innovation in Cape Town. Through fostering co-creation and a solid partnership with Epicenter Stockholm and its 500+ membership companies, Innovation City helps fast track Cape Town's business ambitions.

“What sets us apart from other innovator enablers is that we provide not only a place for innovation, but people to innovate with, learn from, and share and create exciting business ideas. We curate a space where people can get help from across the office; be it legal aid, accounting, auditing, funding, or public relations; we have all of the magic one needs to see an innovative idea come to life,” said Stephan Ekbergh, Co-Founder of Innovation City.

“We are industry agnostic, with our sole aim being to accelerate innovation through collaboration by bringing the right people together. My vision is to create an environment conducive to collaboration where funders, startups, scale ups, and corporates can collaborate and in turn deliver jobs and economic prosperity,” said co-founder Kieno Kammies.

A Dynamic Collaboration

To kickstart the dynamic collaboration between Innovation City and Ayoba, the Innovation City team have launched a ‘Startup of the Year’ competition, where the criteria includes amazing South African startups in their first years of operation, judged by an incredible panel of business leaders on innovation, scalability and impact.

Apart from incredible prizes like winning a trip to Epicenter, Sweden, and getting much-needed help from professionals, Ayoba is also donating a R30,000 grant to the winning team for ‘the most ‘ayoba’ idea for developing an MVP!’

The winners will be announced at the official launch of Innovation City on the 26th of April, 2022.

