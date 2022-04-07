Author Dennis WC Wong’s New Children’s Book Tells of a Fruitful Retirement
An illustrative insight on the journey towards the end of one’s careerPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Appy remembers the times he spent at his job and the adventures he faced throughout his career. Encapsulating the complex experiences of one’s career in such a way even children could understand and appreciate, Appy Retires is a book the young and old will enjoy. It introduces the concept of dedication and the hard work it takes to persevere in a career throughout the years. With colorful illustrations to accompany the story, this book delivers the experiences one faces in one’s career and all the commitment and determination fruitful employment requires.
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1951, Dennis WC Wong channels his hometown experiences in his work In The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong, he shares similarities with the characters presented in the story. Although he graduated with a Business Administration degree, his passion for writing lingered and this prompted him to write his first work My Journey, a poem, in 2002 during his nursing assistant class. He worked as a nurse assistant in the operating room at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA and retired at the end of January 2022. He has also volunteered on surgical missions in Guatemala and Ecuador.
His book, The App I Cot Journey to Plumvile: Empowering Kids to Overcome Diversity, earned the number one position under several categories on Amazon. The author continues to channel the apricot theme in his following works, the App series, which features an apricot on its journey towards self-betterment. The series follows Appy as he tackles complex subjects that will help children understand and wrap their heads around.
Indulge yourself in another fun adventure with our favorite apricot and join Appy in their motivational story in the face of retirement in Appy Retires, a sentimental reminiscing of days past and a job well-done throughout their years of work. Get your copy today on Amazon.com.
