Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Size [2022-2028] | To USD 11.76 Billion, While Exhibiting an Impressive CAGR of 16.4%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market size was USD 3.53 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.07 billion in 2021 to USD 11.76 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.4% during the 2021 to 2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “CCaaS Market, 2022-2028.”

According to our analysts, the global market has depicted an augmentation in demand, owing to an increase in cloud-based software and service CCaaS market embracement for the remote working populace across the world.

Industry Developments:

April 2021: 8x8, Inc. declared a distribution deal with Westcon Group, Inc. This collaboration provides upgraded cloud communication and contact center solution while also offering UCaaS and CCaaS public cloud services to Westcon's partners on a wholesale foundation.





Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Growth Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 CAGR 16.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 11.76 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 3.53 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Rising Implementation of Application Programming Interface (API) grounded Contact Center to Assist Market Growth Growth Drivers North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market Increasing Adoption of Application Programming Interface (API) based Contact Center to Aid Market Growth





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Implementation of Application Programming Interface (API) grounded Contact Center to Assist Market Growth

An elevation in the acceptance of AI-driven chatbot and cloud-based software as services have boosted the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market growth. The increasing unveiling of API-based contact centers solutions by prime companies is navigating the demand for market growth during the forecast period.

The API-based contact center service provides online customer service by handling phone calls, SMS, emails, messages, live chat, texts, as well as support tickets for corporations.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Segments:

Rising number of SMEs in the IT & Telecommunication Sector to Drive Market

On the basis of function, the market is segregated into multichannel, interactive voice response (IVR), computer telephony integration (CTI), automatic call distribution, reporting and analytics, customer collaboration, workforce optimization, and others. The interactive voice response (IVR) segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period.

The global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises in terms of enterprise size.

In terms of industry, the market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, healthcare, consumer goods and retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and others.

The market has been branched across five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights:

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

North America held the largest contact center as a service (CCaaS) market share during the forecast period. The rising investment in cloud-based software and numerous dominating players situated in the U.S. have powered the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the biggest CAGR during the forecast period. China and Japan are probable to dominate Asia Pacific and are among the quickest-developing region in the market.

Europe is projected to hold the second-largest position in the market owing to the augmentation in the embracement of cloud technology coupled with government backing and capitalization in the manufacturing and healthcare sector for shortening the business courses.





Quick Buy - Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market:

Competitive Landscape:

Significance of Presenting Novel Payment Platforms to Steer Market Growth

The essential companies present in the market are financing the development of exclusive mobile device payment solutions. Several network operators and mobile payment suppliers are collaborating to make an impressive appearance in the market. Crucial players throughout the industries are utilizing these payment solutions to offer value-added services and to boost the customer experience.





Major Points Table of Content:

Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

