Lonely Planet has included Uzbekistan in the list of countries worth visiting

UZBEKISTAN, April 6 - The Lonely Planet edition included Uzbekistan in the list of countries worth visiting in May on a small budget, in the category "adventure trip".

The article mentions historical cities that attract tourists with unique architectural monuments, madrasahs, mausoleums and burial places.  Uzbekistan is especially beautiful in the last month of spring, when dozens of thematic festivals are planned.

“In good weather, look at the Silk Road Caravanserai.  Silk Road.  Spices.  There is something undeniably romantic about traveling here, which has been the cultural heart of Central Asia for millennia.  This is especially true of the three historical cities of Uzbekistan - Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, which sparkle with mosaic mausoleums, mosques and madrasahs. 

The “Festival of Silk and Spices”, which takes place at the end of May in Bukhara, is famous for the products of carpet weavers, wood carvers, musicians and artists.  Indeed, May is the perfect month to visit Uzbekistan.  The weather in the country creates favorable conditions for sightseeing, and tulips and apricot flowers enliven the landscape even more.”

 For information: "Lonely Planet" is an international publishing company, founded in 1972 in Australia, is one of the first official publishing houses that specialized in the production of guidebooks for poor tourists.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan

