Blockchain WIKI Launched as Stabila Developers Iron Out Stablecoins Motherland

It’s easy to create a token and have it do nothing except act as a unit of account inside of some service. But that’s not what the Stabila does.”
— Daniel Varzari
MUMBAI, INDIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moneta formally launched its wiki on April 6, 2022.

Designed to be an “autonomous encyclopedia without the need for advertisements or donations,” the project uses the Stabila network to function. It will reward curators with its token, dubbed “ZOOM.”

Co-founders of Stabila Blockchain Wiki commented that they are “elated to release their minimum viable network which allows users to learn or start with blockchain and cryptocurrencies.”

Talk of a blockchain-based “alternative” Wikipedia has long floated around cryptocurrency circles, with well-known skepticism of Bitcoin (BTC) and a hands-off approach to blockchain technology that diminishes the community’s motivation.

DURING AN INTERVIEW IN NOVEMBER, Moneta CEO Daniel Varzari told Cointelegraph that he is “planning to do it directly in the blockchain space.” Still, he added: “I am very intrigued by the idea as Stabila becomes more popular. Many people have pitched me their ideas in the crypto space. I see it making sense. I’ll continue developing it.”

Stabila is a blockchain compliance-ready with today’s and tomorrow’s economies. As the stablecoins titleholder, it is a popular destination for private-public, global-local transactions. It allows businesses, developers, and traders to harness blockchain’s true power and potential.

This unique financial decentralized approach also means businesses and users can feel 100% confident that their favorite distributed applications can withstand bad players and regulatory scrutiny in DeFi applications.

What are stablecoins

