UK MVNO ParentShield provides help to parents of children with autism and mobile phones

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark Autism Awareness Month, ParentShield, the UK's only mobile network for children and those with learning delay has provided a series of helpful posts to explain to new parents of children with autism how communication is learned and progresses, so they will be in a good place to help their children with the big transition to using a mobile phone.

Talking on the phone is something that many children find uncomfortable, and in many cases this is something that carries on into adulthood.

ParentShield is the only mobile network that provides a unique set of monitoring, alert and control features that enable a mobile phone to be safe and appropriate for users of any age and level of ability. In the most restrictive mode, a phone can be restricted to calls to and from the parents' own phones only, and additional capability added as confidence and skills increase. The Network's SIMS are increasingly specified by Care Providers as well as therapists and parents' groups.

The help guides have been written by ParentShield CEO Graham Tyers, himself father of a son with autism and communication difficulties and former Governor of the Holbrook Centre for Autism - a flagship centre of excellence for teaching of children on the Autistic Spectrum.

The guides cover the basics of the differences that appear in Autistic Communication and can be found on the company's website https://parentshield.co.uk.

