Avvinue Tech Startup Announces Public Beta Launch of First Pet Travel Booking Platform
The world's first pet travel startup to help travelers search and book flights from more than 500 pet-friendly airlines.
Avvinue’s pet travel booking platform helps travelers book flights from more than 500 pet-friendly airlines, including flying with pets in-cabin, in-cargo or through private shared charter planes.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avvinue, a pet travel startup, announces a public beta launch today on National Pet Day, the only self-service pet travel booking platform on the market to help people more easily travel with their pets around the world.
— Nicole Caba, Founder & CEO of Avvinue
Avvinue’s pet travel booking platform is now open to the public to test, as the software helps travelers search and book flights from more than 500 pet-friendly airlines, offering safe and secure transport options of flying with pets in-cabin, traveling with pets in-cargo or through private shared charter planes.
Founded in 2022 as a pivot from a moving and relocation startup, Avvinue’s team of pet parents and avid travelers realized how complicated it has been to travel around the world with pets and have taken on the mission to improve the pet traveling experience.
“It’s rather shocking that in such a digital age, airlines still require people to do manual research on thier airline pet policy in order to find out if their pet can fly. And when they find those details, they still have to call the airline to make the reservation,” says Nicole Caba, Founder and CEO of Avvinue. “It can take between an hour to several hours just to book one flight with a pet.”
“After flying with my dog, Coco, throughout the US and internationally, and working with dozens of traveling pet around the world, our team knows firsthand how complicated and stressful the experience can be. So our team knew it was time to solve this problem in the market,” says Caba.
Each year, more than 2 million pets board commercial flights in the US alone; whereby, a global aviation company, VistaJet, reported an 86 percent increase in the number of animals flown over the last two years.
In late 2021, Airbnb also launched a feature to find pet-friendly homes, which aligns with the mission at Avvinue to help people search and book pet-friendly travel around the world. “The longer you’re traveling, the longer you’re actually living somewhere, the more you want to bring the whole family — and usually your entire family includes your dogs or cats,” said Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb and owner of a golden retriever, during an interview with The Washington Post.
“We love our pets – they are our children, and it no longer is the safest option to leave our pets with a pet sitter or a boarding service,” says Caba.
Avvinue’s pet travel booking platform uses a proprietary pet travel algorithm that creates a unique digital solution for the travel and tourism industry and works with USDA-certified and IPATA-approved agents around the world to ensure pets have a safe and secure pet travel experience that gives pet parents transparency throughout their entire travel journey. Travelers can search, compare, and book pet travel through Avvinue’s online platform, coordinate their pet’s flight reservation, and receive guidance on their pet’s upcoming trip.
The core features available for this release include:
- Search personalized flights based on a pet’s profile
- Book flights from 500+ pet-friendly airlines
- 100% online pet flight reservation
- Access to Avvinue's 24/7 Canine Concierge
The platform is web-based and mobile responsive, and will soon expand pet travel options to include trains, hotels and accommodations, activities and more.
Avvinue chose to launch public beta on National Pet Day, to emphasize the commitment of giving pets the attention they deserve, especially as people plan and prepare for summer travels with their pets. “We’re on a mission to disrupt the travel industry and advocate on behalf of pet parents around the world,” says Caba.
To learn more or book pet-friendly travel, visit www.avvinue.com or email paws@avvinue.com.
Nicole Caba
Avvinue
+1 833-359-1188
press@avvinue.com