With An Increase In Government Initiatives, The Enotourism Market Is Set To Grow At 14%

Enotourism Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Enotourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in government initiatives to encourage tourism is expected to propel the growth of the enotourism market. Governments are focusing on cultural tourism, including wine tourism to promote the integrated high-quality development of wine tourism and accelerating the development of wine tourism destinations. For instance, in September 2021 the launch ceremony of the China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Festival, with the theme of “Meet Ningxia Chuan – Taste Helen Mountain”, took place in He Dong Wine Town, Shizuishan City, and Ningxia. The conference aims to provide the foremost important stage, the only booth, and thus the simplest platform for the exchange and cooperation of the wine culture and tourism sector reception and abroad. According to the enotourism market analysis, an increase in government initiatives to encourage tourism is driving the growth of the market.

The global enotourism market size is expected to grow from $6.98 billion in 2021 to $7.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.05%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global enotourism market share is expected to reach $12.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.03%.

TBRC’s enotourism market overview shows that the exploration of new locations by providing accurate vineyard information is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. For instance, Sula Vineyards, India's well-known enotourism resort, Beyond, has 32 rooms with private balconies situated a brief distance from the winery. The resort has a restaurant, swimming bath, spa and gym, and games room.

Major players covered in the global enotourism industry are A Great Oregon Wine Tour, Bulgaria Wine Tours, California Wine Tours, Discover Texas Wine Tours, Iowa Wine Tours, Inc., 290 Wine Shuttle, Arblaster and Clarke Wine Tours, Burdick Vineyard Tours, Cloud Climbers Jeep and Wine Tours, Grape Escapes Wine Tours, and Wine Tours.

TBRC’s global enotourism market segmentation is divided by tour type into private guided tours, self-guided tours, by traveler type into solo, group, by age group into generation X, generation Y, generation Z.

Enotourism Global Market Report 2022 – By Tour Type (Private guided Tours, Self-guided Tours), By Traveler Type (Solo, Group), By Age Group (Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

