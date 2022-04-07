Hand Cream And Lotion Market Grows At Rate 12% Resulting From Frequent Hand Washing Habits

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing habit of frequent hand washing to avoid infections is a key factor driving the hand cream and hand lotion market growth. Washing hands regularly and thoroughly is one of the best ways to reduce COVID-19 transmission, as hands are responsible for bringing most bacteria into our respiratory system. Although hand washing and the use of harsh sanitizers are both essential to reduce the spread of the virus, they can have an adverse effect on the skin, causing the hands to feel dry, cracked and sore. Therefore, doctors recommend using hand creams that help maintain the hands nourished, soothe any dry areas and minimize irritation of the skin. Therefore, the drying of hands owing to frequent hand-wash is expected to drive the growth of the hand cream and hand lotion market.

The global hand cream and hand lotion market size is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.31%. The growth in the hand cream and hand lotion market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global hand cream and hand lotion market share is expected to reach $9.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The hand creams that contain healthy ingredients such as herbs and essential oils that cure and rebuild skin is a key trend in the hand cream and hand lotion market. For instance, the aloe-based hand repair creams made with 60% aloe gel provides deep moisture to the skin for comfortable and soft hands. This cream repairs dry and broken skin and can also be applied to key dry areas of the skin such as knees and elbows. The subtle scent that these natural ingredients leave behind also attracts the use of this cream more frequently.

Major players covered in the global hand cream and hand lotion market are Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Beiersdorf, LYNX, Whealthfields Lohmann, Jahwa, and Suave.

TBRC’s global hand cream and hand lotion market research report is segmented by type into moisturising hand lotion, protective hand lotion, repair hand crème, others, by application into adult, baby, by distribution channel into supermarket/hypermarket, speciality store, beauty salon, pharma and drug store, online store.

