Brain Pacemaker Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2026

The rise in prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia and other neurological disorders are the major growth factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brain Pacemakers market is expected to reach USD 3,740.81 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 15.9%. Brain pacemaker is a neurostimulator, having an ability to send electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain for the treatment of neurological disorders. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the placement of brain pacemakers to treat neurological disorders. Increasing healthcare expenditure investments in the market, which augment the technological advancements in brain pacemakers are estimated to shape the growth of the brain pacemaker market. These advancements include enhanced microelectrode designs, robot-assisted implantation, multi-target stimulation, integrated implantable pulse generators, individualized directed programming, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Due to the technological advancements in recent times, brain pacemakers have demonstrated lesser adverse effects and greater efficacy and symptomatic relief in patients with movement disorders as compared to conventional methods.

Also, the potential benefits of deep brain stimulation therapy, such as better management of postoperative outcomes and long-term efficacy, are projected to facilitate growth of the brain pacemaker market over the forecast period. Furthermore, these advancements aid clinical researchers and physicians in investigational efficacy studies for the usage of Deep brain stimulation (DBS) in off-label clinical applications such as depression. However, high costs associated with brain pacemakers is anticipated to impede the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil is anticipated to provide attractive growth opportunities to the market players in the forecast period.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Brain Pacemaker Market:

PINS medical, Boston group, Abbott, and Medtronic, Aleva neurotherapeutics, and others.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Brain Pacemaker Market Segmentation:

Based on the product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026):

Single Channel

Dual Channel

Based on Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026):

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Dystonia

Alzheimer's

Essential Tremor

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Based on the end-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Others

Based on the Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Channel sales

Direct sales

Global Brain Pacemaker Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Brain Pacemaker Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

