SocialPilot Integrates Instagram Inbox
SocialPilot integrates Instagram Inbox allowing users to directly respond to comments and DMs.
Instagram being an important customer service and support platform, has made it vital for brand owners/managers to track queries and comments and respond instantly for a better customer experience.”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialPilot - the leading social media marketing tool, integrates Instagram Inbox allowing users to connect with their audience on Instagram directly. The new feature will allow users to respond to Story replies, Comments on the posts, and Direct Messages received on their connected Instagram accounts.
— Jimit Bagadiya
About the latest integration, Jimit Bagadiya (Co-founder & CEO, SocialPilot) commented, “Instagram has become an important platform for customer service, support, and experience. It is, therefore, vital for brand owners and managers to keep track of queries, questions, and comments on Instagram and ensure appropriate responses are given at once. A fast response rate can make or break the customer experience.”
The new feature allows you to filter your Instagram Inbox by Direct Messages and Comments. The user can reply to comments on the Instagram posts with emojis and text and also view comment threads.
For comments that require a private response, the user has the option to send a Direct Message. The user can respond to incoming messages with emojis, single images, and text. When a conversation is closed, the user can mark it as done in order to declutter their inbox.
The Instagram Inbox feature will help businesses and brands interact with their customers, respond to queries, and keep an open channel of communication in real-time directly from SocialPilot. The feature makes it easy for social media managers to access the inboxes of multiple Instagram accounts from a single place.
About SocialPilot:
Started in 2014 as a social media management tool, SocialPilot today is a trusted social media marketing tool to more than 8000+ businesses across the globe. With a commitment to innovation, tech, and customer satisfaction, SocialPilot strives to create the best MarTech product to help brands and agencies excel in their marketing efforts.
Jimit Bagadiya
SocialPilot
hello@socialpilot.co
Instagram Inbox – Now on SocialPilot