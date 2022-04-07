National College Resources Foundation Brings Basketball Hall of Famers to its Annual HBCU Basketball Showcase 2022
A Platform for student athletes to connect to HBCU Coaches
It has always been a true passion of mine to help as many students and student athletes as possible achieve their dreams of playing at the next level.”LYNWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost 200 years HBCUs are at the forefront of the news. In educational recruitment, attainment and matriculation, the light is shining on HBCUs. This past NCAA Final Four Weekend, HBCUs were highlighted again with a special HBCU All Star Game. Many NBA greats, along with NBA HBCU alums were front and center. National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), home of the Black College Expo™, is continuing is continuing this wave as NCRF presents the HBCU Basketball Showcase at Lynwood High School and Antonio Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, California. As a part of NCRF’s Student Athlete Program (SAP) over 300 student athletes will compete for roster spaces on some of the best HBCUs in the country this weekend Saturday April 9th and Sunday, April 10th.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO
The men’s showcase will be on site at Lynwood High School, 4050 E. Imperial Highway, Lynwood, California, registration is 7:00 a.m. The women’s site is Firebaugh High School, 5246 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lynwood 90262 registration is 7:30 a.m. Games start at 9:30 a.m. and will feature this year’s NBA Ambassador UCLA and PAC 12 Hall of Famer Tyus Edney. Other greats include former NBA greats Kenny Anderson who is now Head Coach at Fisk University, and Bonzi Wells who is now Head Coach at LeMoyne Owen College. There will also be some WNBA players like Camille Smith Dallas Wing and UNC Tar Heel All Star who just retired and recently became Head Coach at Paul Quinn College.
NCRF has produced Black College Expos around the country and five years ago added Sports Showcases which are FREE to student athletes. NCRF also has a FREE recruitment software program to help student athletes get connected to HBCUs. And just like the Black College Expo™ student athletes are told to bring their transcripts to get athletic scholarship offers on site. NCRF’s SAP showcases has assisted over 900 student athletes with over 50 million in athletic scholarships. This Saturday and Sunday April 9th and 10th student athletes will show off their skills to over 40 college coaches all looking to build their athletic programs.
“We are so excited to host our HBCU College Coaches and show them the array of talent in California. It has always been a true passion of mine to help as many students and student athletes as possible achieve their dreams of playing at the next level. In our NCRF house students learn the importance of education while playing their sport, says Founder/CEO Dr. Theresa Price.
For more information contact National College Resources Foundation at (877)427-4100 or email sap@ncroundation.org
###
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation/Black College Expo
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
HBCU Basketball Showcase 2022