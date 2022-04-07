Parablu Names Randy De Meno as Chief Strategy Officer
I am thrilled to add my experience and expertise to Parablu which has a great, lightweight solution, and assist them as they begin to focus on a worldwide awareness, partnering, and selling effort.”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, a recognized global enterprise data management software leader, today announced that Randy De Meno has joined Parablu as Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to CEO, Anand Prahlad.
In this role, De Meno leads and oversees the growth of business initiatives, alliances (especially Microsoft and the Microsoft eco-system), and provides guidance on products and solutions. De Meno joins Parablu from Commvault, where he led Commvault’s entry into the heterogeneous data management space and their robust partnerships with Microsoft and partners within the Microsoft ecosystem. During his 27-year tenure, he helped grow Commvault on a worldwide basis and assisted in growing revenue from $0 to over $700 million per year. He also assisted Commvault through their IPO – which was the 2nd IPO De Meno has assisted with (Banyan Systems being the first).
"I am thrilled to add my experience and expertise to Parablu which has a great, lightweight software solution, and assist them as they begin to focus on a worldwide awareness, partnering, and selling effort.”, said De Meno. “I’m very excited to be reunited with CEO Anand Prahlad, who worked closely with me at Commvault during many critical growth phases. Anand’s years of experience with McAfee and the focus he can bring towards cybersecurity and ransomware will be invaluable for us, our partners, and most importantly our customers as we enhance their data management capabilities, protect their data, and enable them to use those secure copies of data in a pro-active way. We share a vision wherein a majority of product enhancements get influenced directly by our customers. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and customers."
Bill Williams, Founder and CEO of BWG Strategy (www.bwgstrategy.com) adds; “Parablu has quietly built a proven, secure, SaaS enterprise data management solution. CEO Prahlad adding CSO De Meno reunites the duo who built the successful foundation for Commvault for many years. Their pedigree has only improved with De Meno’s Microsoft ecosystem expertise and Prahlad’s years of leading one of McAfee’s cyber security areas. In a growing data security and management space, Parablu becomes a significant player to watch.”
"Randy brings proven success, a wealth of valuable expertise, and trusted advisor experience to Parablu at a time when customers and partners are searching for ways to securely manage, protect and use their data.," said Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu "With Randy leading our strategy at a key growth time for our partners, his previous successes, especially those connected to the Microsoft partner eco-system, I am confident that our partners will flourish and customers will benefit as more people learn of Parablu’s value."
About Parablu
Parablu, an award-winning provider of data security and resiliency solutions, engineers new-age cloud data protection solutions for the digital enterprise. These solutions protect enterprise data completely and provide total visibility into all data movement. Parablu's products include BluVault – a suite of powerful and secure data backup solutions designed for the cloud and BluSync™ – a suite of solutions designed for managed file transfer, secure collaboration, and file services. These solutions easily integrate with existing infrastructure making it a seamless solution for enterprise data protection and management needs.
