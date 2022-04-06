President becomes acquainted with construction projects’ presentation

UZBEKISTAN, April 6 - On April 6, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of construction projects.

Yangi O’zbekiston Street is turning into one of the most important arteries of the capital. In recent years, a new park, a bridge, and a university have been built here. Now it is planned to build modern complexes along the street, consisting of houses, hotels, cinemas, and restaurants, on a territory with a total area of ​​610 hectares.

The Head of the state got acquainted with the project maquette.

According to the project, the buildings will be four-story, in four different versions. Trade and service centers will be located on the ground floor, apartments or hotels on the upper floors. Pedestrian and bicycle paths, as well as underground and overground passages, will be built along the street. The President approved the project and gave recommendations on the energy efficiency of houses, ensuring the optimal temperature in apartments in hot and cold weather. It was noted that special attention should be paid to the creation of jobs.

“The most important thing is to create decent living conditions and jobs for our people”, the Head of the state said.

According to calculations, the buildings will have 1.7 million square meters of retail and service space. 14,000 jobs will be created on this basis.

Measures have also been determined to develop the infrastructure of the Tashkent-Vostochny airport and create modern conditions for passengers. At the presentation on January 30 this year, the project for the construction of mahalla centers was discussed. This time, a project was presented and finalized based on the instructions of the President.

So, in each center, there will be a stadium, playgrounds, a library, a computer room, a kitchen, a bathhouse and other facilities.

The task was set to determine the location of such centers based on the proposals of the Ministry for the Support of the Mahalla and the Older Generation.

“It is necessary to choose places close to young people, where the infrastructure has reached. We can also place a mahalla assembly there. Then the centers will become centers of culture and enlightenment. They should reflect our national identity”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. As is known, Tashkent will host the 2025 Asian Youth Games. An Olympic village was designed for this prestigious competition. It is planned to be built in Yashnabad district of the city of Tashkent.

According to the project, an Olympic stadium will be built in the center of the town, indoor sports complexes, a water sports palace, training grounds, and a rowing canal will be built on both sides. It is also planned to build an administrative building, a hostel, a museum and economic facilities.

During the presentation, information was provided about measures to optimize the cost of the facilities of the Olympic Village. After discussion with specialists, the project was approved. The need for high-quality construction work was noted.

“This complex will become the property of our people, youth. Therefore, quality should come first”, the President said. Projects for the development of the service sector in the city of Tashkent, in particular, the organization of new service and trade establishments in unused areas under the aboveground metro were considered.

Information was also provided about the creative work carried out in the Tourism Center of Samarkand.

All construction sites have one quality in common – the goal of creating jobs. During the construction and subsequent operation of these structures, thousands of our compatriots will be employed.

