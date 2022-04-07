Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,093 in the last 365 days.

Ekosolve Direct lithium Extraction Achieves more than 90% Recovery from SPEY Incahuasi Salar lithium brines

Lithium carbonate produced using Ekosolve process from high magnesium brine

Lithium carbonate produced using Ekosolve Direct Lithium Extraction process from high magnesium brine

Schematic of Ekosolve Process

Ekosolve Direct Lithium Extraction solvent-exchange system (www.ekosolve.com.au) has recovered more than 90% of the available lithium for SPEY Resources.

Ekosolve is the latest breakthrough technology hallmarked by its ability to process high magnesium in lithium brines, produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and its competitive OPEX and CAPEX".”
— Dr Carlos Sorentino
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKOSOLVE™ PROCESSES INCAHUASI LITHIUM BRINES AND
ACHIEVES GREATER THAN 90% RECOVERY

Ekosolve Lithium Limited (www.ekosolve.com.au) announces that its Direct Lithium Extraction Technology pilot plant work completed for its newest client, Spey Resources Corporation (CSE:SPEY), has processed lithium brines from the Incahuasi Salar and achieved a remarkable recovery of greater than 90%. 200L of brine was processed, and high-grade lithium chloride was produced. The lithium chloride can be converted to battery-grade lithium carbonate or used as feeder stock for other lithium compounds.

Solvent Exchange technology has been tried and tested since 1959 in the minerals industry, and the Ekosolve system has developed the technology to a new level of sophistication, targeting the direct extraction of lithium. Lithium producers from brines now have immediate access to a construction-ready, tailored system to produce lithium carbonate.
Ekosolve™ technology cuts capital and operating costs and accelerates project start-up with:
• Substantial reduction in CAPEX compared to other systems
• Low OPEX, very competitive with other processes
• No need for evaporation ponds or front-end scrubbing processes
• Increases total lithium recovery to more than 90%.
• Provides production flexibility being capable of modular units in multiples of 5000 tonne plants (10,000, 15,000 or 20,000+ tonne plants).
• Handles very high magnesium levels efficiently (Key innovation)
• Green energy footprint with solar and batteries to drive electrical motors
• Operates efficiently at high altitude

The Ekosolve™ system can be expanded in modules and be ramped up quickly through pilot or mini plants and then a commercial project, with no limit on size.

For further Information contact:
Phil Thomas admin @ ekosolve.com.au
+13235155164 or +61433747380 Whats App
Dr Carlos Sorentino cmrs26 @ gmail.com
www.ekosolve.com.au

Phillip Thomas
Ekosolve Limited
+61 433 747 380
philthomas@panopus.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ekosolve Direct lithium Extraction Achieves more than 90% Recovery from SPEY Incahuasi Salar lithium brines

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Mining Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.