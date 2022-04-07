Trees Engineering: Digitalizing The Not-So New Normal

With digitalization and automation on the rise, the engineering industry is seeing an evolution in companies' outsourcing.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of science and technology sectors, engineering is regarded to be one of the occupations that requires on-site visits and office commuting. But is there another way?

“We can see freelancers from other industries such as IT or communication working remotely, so why can't we see engineers working remotely? Why can't we work as freelancers if we can work remotely? Can these engineers adapt to the new norm of working life?” – Quentin Cloarec (Co-founder of Trees Engineering).

Although freelance and remote-work aren’t entirely new concepts in engineering, Covid-19 has accelerated and strengthened these existing trends. During the pandemic, Quentin Cloarec saw a significant opportunity to fill in a gaping hole in the engineering industry and make freelance convenient. According to economist Adam Ozimek, "to adapt to the changes and uncertainty of COVID-19, we saw many professionals enter the freelance workforce for the first time."

One common problem that companies in the industry face is the fact that relying on network and manpower companies to source for freelancers can be expensive and time-consuming. What better way to solve this problem than through accessing an all in one platform for not only sourcing, but keeping track of task progress as well?

The Trees Engineering marketplace not only seeks to help companies reduce their outsourcing costs, but find global talents as well. In line with the global energy transition, Trees aims to deliver advisory services related to CCS, Offshore Hydrogen and Ammonia, FPSO GHG emissions reduction, renewables, Integration and more. Using a machine learning system that instantly matches freelancers to projects to bid on, outsourcing has never been easier.

With all it has to offer, the Trees marketplace is on a fast-track in leading a digital revolution for engineering professionals in four main industries; oil and gas, power, renewable and marine. Having been launched in the third quarter of 2021, the marketplace has seen an exponential growth with 5000 freelancers onboard.

“One thing that I’m impressed by is that finally an agency has a proper online system to capture candidates' experience and knowledge” - Scott L.

