THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

H.R. 3807 – Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Blumenauer – Small Business)

The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Small Business.

**Members are advised that, pending Senate action, the House may consider legislation on Thursday related to COVID-19 supplemental funding, Russia's trade status, and/or suspending energy imports from Russia. 

**Members are further advised that later votes and multiple vote series are possible on Thursday.  

