Kid's Fashion Week Network returns with their 4th Annual Runway Show

Kids Fashion Week Network - Sunday Best Runway Show - For Kids By Kids

SUNDAY'S BEST LIVE RUNWAY SHOW!

FOR KIDS - BY KIDS”
— Kids Fashion Week Network

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids Fashion Week Network DMV proudly presents “Sunday’s Best” hosted by Real Housewives of Potomac Star, Ashley Darby on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3 pm EST. Kid's Fashion Week Network is returning to their LIVE Phenomenal RUNWAY SHOWS; following two years of producing innovative, high-energy virtual RUNWAY Fashion Show Experiences for their Supporters. This year's LIVE runway show will take place at Prince George's Ballroom located at 2411 Pinebrook Avenue in North Englewood, Maryland. Guests can expect picturesque decor, fabulous kid models, and emerging designer fashions. This family-friendly event will showcase the area's most talented, "Who’s Who" from the Kid Entrepreneur, Fashion, and Arts community.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to return to a live runway! Although we were able to put on superb virtual shows, there's nothing like the energy that comes from a live crowd,” says Ya-Hawnia Williams, Director of Events DMV.

This year's setting is an "Exclusive Garden Experience," complete with an "unconventional walkway." Kids Fashion Week Network's Runway show is sure to leave the audience in awe! Real Housewives of Potomac star, Ashley Darby, returns as the official host of the runway with help from an energetic Jr. Executive Sophia Love Worthy hosting our Green Carpet.

The Kids Fashion Week Network is a 501C3 organization and talent incubator that prepares young designers, models, and entrepreneurs for professional careers. They also provide mentoring, entertainment platforms, and engaging opportunities; spotlighting fashion innovations and celebrating their creative excellence! All proceeds go towards upholding this mission.

Sponsors include: Dex Delfin Productions, Mickolett Events, and Media International

Tickets are available at Eventbrite: RSVP Tickets Here.

Media & Press opportunities are available.

Kids Fashion Week Network - Sundays Best Runway Show 2022

Kid's Fashion Week Network returns with their 4th Annual Runway Show

