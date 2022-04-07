New Global Partnership Announcement Aireagóir LLC (Aireagóir) and Prosimo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aireagóir LLC (Aireagóir) a Cloud Services Integrator (CSI) company, is partnering with Prosimo to offer its Autonomous Cloud Networking platform as part of its Multi-Cloud Managed services and offering to its clients and managed service partners.
Aireagóir LLC (Aireagóir) is partnering with Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, to offer its Autonomous Cloud Networking platform as part of its Multi-Cloud Managed services and offering to its clients through its Managed Services Partner (MSP) program. Clients and partners are experiencing incredible frustration when it comes to cloud networking—dealing with issues such as connecting to the cloud across regions, clouds, and hybrid clouds, as well as securing access and Internet egress—it gets overwhelming quickly. Enterprises have taken different approaches to cloud networking, but largely they consider it a virtual form factor of their on-premises environments—with routing, network security, segmentation, and more. We are not alone in this belief that more needs to be done, recently at the *Cloud Network Summit Senior executives discussed current and future needs. To address these issues, Aireagóir is incorporating Autonomous Cloud Networking as the foundation of its current managed services and part of its portfolio offering to bring them secure cloud services, along with the needed tools, and professional services that will strengthen their security posture, lower cloud cost, measure and deliver consistent, powerful application experiences using their existing public cloud (AWS / Azure / Google) infrastructure, autonomously.
"Aireagóir has organically built a market-leading position in offering multi-cloud expertise and Managed Services, it's an exciting time for the company as they near reaching the stage where they can see a case for raising investment," said Timo Prietto, Head of Global Alliances and Partnerships, Prosimo. "I look forward to growing the partnership and being part of the continued rapid growth of Aireagóir."
Aireagóir’s Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Services are its core focus that is complemented by its security expertise. In the era of cloud, mobile, big data, and IoT, a single integration platform is not sufficient anymore. An organization’s digital business requires flexibility, adaptability, and scalability, all a result of being properly integrated. A hybrid cloud platform is the new way to integrate. It lets you provide a compelling customer experience by connecting anything, anyone, and anywhere from core on-premises systems all the way to edge IoT devices. We offer all the key components for hybrid and multi-cloud integration, each one focusing on specific use cases and deployment options that are highly integrated to work together to reduce complexity, enforce security, and efforts across teams
“As the data protection needs of businesses continue to evolve, MSP partners and enterprise customers turn to us as a trusted technology services and partner, we believe that offering a best-in-class security-focused multi-cloud platform is essential,” said Grady R Johnston, CEO of Aireagoir. “With Prosimo and AXI, we have found a partner that shares our dedication to data protection and a solution that meets enterprise customers’ needs.”
*Cloud Network Summit Sessions:
https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18951/538141?utm_source=Prosimo&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=538141
About Aireagóir
Aireagóir is a Cloud Services Integrator (CSI) that helps clients maximize the power of the cloud to drive agility and innovations for their hybrid IT estate. The organization aims to meet clients wherever they are in their technology and cloud journey, supporting them in achieving their business, and their digital transformation goals, including ease of migration and maximizing security. www.Aireagóir.com
Aireagóir is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV with additional sites across the US.
About Prosimo:
Prosimo delivers simplified multi-cloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management—all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst and WRVI Capital. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.
