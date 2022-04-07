Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,176 in the last 365 days.

LATFOB presents Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking

Suspenseful Work of Fiction as It Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking

I wonder what Paul would think. He’ll probably encourage her to go. Father and daughter are like birds of a feather, she thought, then turned back to her kitchen work.”
— Excerpt from DESPERATE SEARCH by Barbara W. Teal
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Barbara W. Teal will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled DESPERATE SEARCH: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking. An enthralling adventure-drama novel of a trip bound for Paris of two best friends named Melanie Carson and Kim Foster. Their first international adventure and to proceed with their education at the Sorbonne. Then, a horror occurred when Melanie disappeared from her room one night, and an inspector was called to investigate. His preliminary clues about him are that it is human trafficking. Time is ticking, and one missed Melanie will disappear forever.

“In this novel, there is even more tragedy tearing at the heart of a distraught mother determined to save her daughter as they eventually race for their lives across the Sahara Desert...Teal also saves a big surprise for the end of her tale. It is one that readers are quite unlikely to see coming. This novel is an engaging story about an important subject told engagingly.”
— Reviewed by Joe Kilgore, US Review of Books.

Barbara W. Teal is an Ohio native and retired financial planner who wanted to venture out to try her passion for literature through her writing group in North Carolina.

DESPERATE SEARCH: An American Family Faces the Horrors of
Transnational Human Trafficking
Written by: Barbara W. Teal
Kindle |
Paperback |
Audiobook |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

LATFOB presents Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.