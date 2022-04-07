LATFOB presents Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking
Suspenseful Work of Fiction as It Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking
I wonder what Paul would think. He’ll probably encourage her to go. Father and daughter are like birds of a feather, she thought, then turned back to her kitchen work.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Barbara W. Teal will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled DESPERATE SEARCH: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking. An enthralling adventure-drama novel of a trip bound for Paris of two best friends named Melanie Carson and Kim Foster. Their first international adventure and to proceed with their education at the Sorbonne. Then, a horror occurred when Melanie disappeared from her room one night, and an inspector was called to investigate. His preliminary clues about him are that it is human trafficking. Time is ticking, and one missed Melanie will disappear forever.
— Excerpt from DESPERATE SEARCH by Barbara W. Teal
“In this novel, there is even more tragedy tearing at the heart of a distraught mother determined to save her daughter as they eventually race for their lives across the Sahara Desert...Teal also saves a big surprise for the end of her tale. It is one that readers are quite unlikely to see coming. This novel is an engaging story about an important subject told engagingly.”
— Reviewed by Joe Kilgore, US Review of Books.
Barbara W. Teal is an Ohio native and retired financial planner who wanted to venture out to try her passion for literature through her writing group in North Carolina.
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
