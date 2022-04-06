Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening after the House passed H.R. 7276, the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act: 

“Today, the House voted to condemn the atrocious actions carried out by Russian forces, under the direction of Vladimir Putin, in areas under their control in Ukraine.  The legislation we passed, which I was proud to support, will advance a process of investigating war crimes committed as part of Putin’s unprovoked war of choice against the Ukrainian people.  The images we have now seen from Bucha and other places – as well as the continued brutal attacks on civilians in Mariupol and Russia’s prevention of humanitarian aid reaching those who need it – are shocking the conscience of our country and the world.  Vladimir Putin and those acting at his behest must be held fully accountable under the laws of armed conflict.  Justice must be served for the innocent victims of Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine.”

