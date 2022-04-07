2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Borderland Birds: Nesting Birds of the Southern Border
Birds of the Same Feather Flock Along the Southern Border: Avifauna from Arizona to Gulf
Specialty birds, species that cannot be found elsewhere in the U.S.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former park ranger and biologist, Roland H. Wauer has released another book that centers around the beauty and uniqueness of the wildlife titled Borderland Birds: Nesting Birds of the Southern Border. The book includes almost one hundred birds Roland encountered along the southern border from Arizona to the Gulf. Many of these are Mexican species that reach the U.S. at the northernmost edge of their range. This particular specialty made them target birds for those people living in The United States who wanted to see them. Examples include; Chachalaca, Red-Billed Pigeon, Hook-billed kite, Aplomado Falcon, and so many more. All of the birds are displayed with photographs taken by Greg Lasley, Kelly Bryan, Bob Behrstock, and Martin Reid.
— Roland H. Wauer
Roland “Ro” H. Wauer lives in Bryan, Texas. The author retired from the National Park Service after a 32-year career as a park ranger and biologist. He worked in 7 national parks - Crater Lake, Death Valley, Pinnacles, Zion, Big Bend, Great Smoky Mountains, and Virgin Islands - and as Regional Chief Scientist in the Southwest Region Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and as Chief of Resource Management and Chief Scientist for the National Park Service in Washington, D.C.
Since retirement, Roland has written 28 books on National Parks and wildlife as well as two novels: Natural Inclinations, One Man's Adventures in the Natural World, Ruins to Ruins, and From the Mayan Jungle to the Aztec Metropolis.
The brilliant author has made major contributions to the environment, continuing his passion for giving other people a better place to live, eat, and walk. He also received numerous awards and accomplishments for his undying love and care for Mother Nature: the First Francis Jacot Award, National Park Service (1988), Recipient, Commendation, Secretary of Interior (1980), and others.
Borderland Birds: Nesting Birds of the Southern Border
Written by: Roland H. Wauer
