LATFOB 2022 presents Young Bigfoot

Genuine friendship knows no boundary and race.” — Kurt Andon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurt Andon, a Hollywood actor since 1969, extends his artistic capabilities as he goes beyond the big screen and enters the literary scene. Young Bigfoot, his new novel, is a story that perfectly blends legendary folktales and historical fantasy. Young Bigfoot, a vivid tale and a well-written short story, revolves around two distinct characters – a human kid and a creature that everyone believes to exist only in the imagination.

The two existed on opposing sides of the earth. Young Bigfoot, an eight-and-a-half-feet-tall, 450-pound- weighing creature, with broad shoulders and narrow waist, lived on a rocky mountain with its outcrop staring out to the distant forest and valleys. Penn, a son of a hardworking farmer, was on the other face of the world – 800 miles east to where Young Bigfoot was. When Buck, Penn’s father, leads his wife and their kids to travel west to seek a more promising life, Penn and Young Bigfoot’s distance starts to dwindle. As Penn and his family finally found a place to settle, Penn meets Young Bigfoot, and that’s when the legendary friendship between the two starts to unravel.

Kurt has starred in some classic movies such as 15 Minutes (2001), Kiss of Death (1997) and Coma (1978).

Young Bigfoot

Written by Kurt Andon

