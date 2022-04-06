Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,176 in the last 365 days.

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity

Author Explores Spiritual Alignment and Restores Balance to People’s Lives

The bottom line is when it comes to spiritual alignment, God created us, and God loves all that God has created.”
— Excerpt from Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Urias H. Beverly has published his latest book title, Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity. It explores the topic of spiritual alignment and its essential significance in bringing or restoring balance to our individual and corporate lives. Here, he provides the reader and the researcher with a definitive description of the subject to be used in several examples that illustrate what spiritual alignment is and is not.

Afterward, he helps the reader to understand the subject. He gives a bit of historical development as he invites and encourages the reader to hear the conclusion. Included in the historical development of spiritual alignment are its origin, growth, stagnation, and restoration in the lives of individual believers and practitioners of spirituality.

For persons who wrestle with the complexities or challenges of life, and who have some difficulty in navigating a healthy path to a viable solution to their situations, Dr. Beverly offers us a source of hope that can help us to achieve the joy and peace of wholeness that God has provided for us. This book is written in a way that the author masterfully carries the reader on a journey that moves one to laughter, tears, deep self-reflection, and personal assessment.

Dr. Urias H. Beverly is a U.S. Army veteran and a native of Indiana who earned advanced degrees in educational psychology, theology, and pastoral care and has held different positions like hospital chaplain, pastor, and educator.

Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity
Written by: Dr. Urias H. Beverly
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.