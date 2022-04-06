2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity
Author Explores Spiritual Alignment and Restores Balance to People’s Lives
The bottom line is when it comes to spiritual alignment, God created us, and God loves all that God has created.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Urias H. Beverly has published his latest book title, Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity. It explores the topic of spiritual alignment and its essential significance in bringing or restoring balance to our individual and corporate lives. Here, he provides the reader and the researcher with a definitive description of the subject to be used in several examples that illustrate what spiritual alignment is and is not.
— Excerpt from Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity
Afterward, he helps the reader to understand the subject. He gives a bit of historical development as he invites and encourages the reader to hear the conclusion. Included in the historical development of spiritual alignment are its origin, growth, stagnation, and restoration in the lives of individual believers and practitioners of spirituality.
For persons who wrestle with the complexities or challenges of life, and who have some difficulty in navigating a healthy path to a viable solution to their situations, Dr. Beverly offers us a source of hope that can help us to achieve the joy and peace of wholeness that God has provided for us. This book is written in a way that the author masterfully carries the reader on a journey that moves one to laughter, tears, deep self-reflection, and personal assessment.
Dr. Urias H. Beverly is a U.S. Army veteran and a native of Indiana who earned advanced degrees in educational psychology, theology, and pastoral care and has held different positions like hospital chaplain, pastor, and educator.
Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity
Written by: Dr. Urias H. Beverly
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other