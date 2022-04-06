LATFOB presents How To Be Fit, Trim, and Possibly Immortal: Lessons From Seven Decades of Training, Racing, and Coaching
Health Care Tips: How Do You Stay Healthy and Youthful? Have a Well-Balanced Diet and Do Some Core Workouts
To keep the body in good health is a duty...otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A meditation teacher, triathlon coach, nutrition counselor, philosopher, and elite personal trainer Dennis Patrick Rodgers has published his book titled How to Be Fit, Trim, and Possibly Immortal: Lessons from seven decades of training, racing, and coaching. It is a guidebook to the new frontier of health and anti-aging. This book isn’t just about diet and exercise; it’s about changing your life. He also shares information on sleep, nutrition, breathing, meditation, and a few other borderline esoteric practices and says a lot that you might be inclined to question.
— Buddha
“I bought this book because Dennis was probably the best spin instructor and trainer I had ever encountered. His first book was not a disappointment. It is an encyclopedic treatise on everything you would need or want to know about how to maintain and improve the only human body you will ever have...”
— Amazon customer review.
Dennis Patrick Rodgers is a competitive multisport athlete, coach, elite personal trainer, sports-injury rehabilitation specialist, nutrition counselor, philosopher, meditation teacher, certified hypnotherapist, and probably the fittest aged man you’ve ever met. He’s out to prove that seventy is the new thirty and that everyone can live an active, productive life into their nineties and beyond without going broke spending money on doctors and drugs, legal or otherwise.
Written by: Dennis Patrick Rodgers
