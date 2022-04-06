2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents A Tree Story: Choose Your Course
Introduction and Choices: Proud Trees in This Neighborhood
Our dream was to grow big and tall so we could be cut down and used for one of these mighty ships. We would work very hard at it, taking in all the sun, growing straight, and not slouching.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all make choices in our lives. Some are good, and some are bad, but we are the ones that make the choices. This is what Scott Tree wanted to share in his book A Tree Story: Choose Your Course. The book shows how the choices we make can affect our future. It is a great telling of the life of two tree brothers, their adventures, their joys, and their sorrows. They had great hopes and dreams. Their dreams do come true, but do they last? It may not be a true story, but it is a tree story.
— excerpt from A Tree Story: Choose Your Course
“A Tree Story is a delightful story of a family of trees. They grew strong in the same wood and were a little bit competitive. They learned to make decisions about their lives and the consequences that follow. What a lovely way for children to see the importance of making good decisions! This makes a great read-aloud.” — Amazon customer review.
“A heartwarming story of a family of trees and their adventures. Two tree brothers were built into fast ships. They learned to choose their course for themselves. The third brother had too many limbs, so he was left behind to grow.”
— Amazon customer review.
Scott Tree is a homegrown Idahoan. He is an only child and as a result, has developed a great imagination. Scott comes from a long line of storytellers. He is a great trainer, presenter, and entertainer.
A Tree Story: Choose Your Course
Written by: Scott Tree
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other