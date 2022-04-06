2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Living for Lezlie: A Year of Grief Observed
Remembering The Life That She Treasured and Cherished Until The End
Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord, your God is with you wherever you go.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Remember this: never blame how someone grieves for why things do not work. When you befriend or take on a relationship with a grieving parent, you are taking on a big responsibility.” — excerpt from Living for Lezlie: A Year of Grief. Carrie Whitehead lost her youngest child, Lezlie, in November 2015 in an automobile accident. In 2019, she decided to blog about how she has dealt with her grief and made it into a book titled, Living for Lezlie: A Year of Grief Observed.
It is a series of daily posts. The author shared how she dealt with the loss, detailing the process of her grief in real-time. After that, she gathered those essays and made them into personal stories and reflections, Bible verses, and enduring expressions of faith. She hopes to convey to grieving parents that what they are feeling is normal and that everyone experiences grief differently.
“I loved this. I loved reading the heartfelt words from the author regarding her loss. I think it’s a great book for anyone suffering the loss of any kind.” — Amazon customer review.
“Carrie is a compassionate, thoughtful, strong woman. You will soon see that if you don’t already know. She always seems to find a way to help others who mourn the same loss as she has suffered. She is selfless. I am over-excited that she chose me to write for her. Carrie is a gift from God, and I am honored to have her in my life. I am confident that those who read this book will gain comfort and hope from the thoughts Carrie shares about her journey as a grieving parent.” — Amanda Haynes (excerpt from the book).
Living for Lezlie: A Year of Grief Observed
Written by: Carrie Whitehead
