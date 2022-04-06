Cherry Lake Working Group hosting public meeting on lake management

The Cherry Lake Working Group, consisting of staff from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Suwannee River Water Management District, Department of Environmental Protection, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, April 19, from 6-8 p.m. at 4H Camp Cherry, 3861 NE Cherry Lake Circle, Madison.

Prior to the meeting, the Friends of Cherry Lake will host a BBQ from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with requested donations.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For questions about this meeting, contact Shalyn Zappulla, FWC Freshwater Fisheries biologist, at 386-754-6252.