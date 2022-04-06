AFRICANS CAN NOW BUY AND INVEST IN PROPERTY WITHIN UK.

Baron & Cabot have now expanded in Kenya and Nigeria creating an opportunity for Kenyans to invest in property within UK.

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baron & Cabot, a UK property investment company has launched their new base in Kenya and Nigeria to finally help Kenyans and Nigerians invest in property within the UK in a simple and effective way.

“Baron & Cabot is undoubtedly the fastest growing UK property investment company in the world,” remarks Mark Pearson, founder of Baron & Cabot. “We aim to help Kenyans and Nigerians with the ability to provide mortgages and buying of property through thorough research for the safety of their investment in the UK.”

Investing in property in the UK is greatly considered to be one of the lowest risk investments in the world, with consistent long-term returns factored in by continuous growth within the country. Baron & Cabot has built a market leading research strategy for the investor to simply just choose what would be suitable for them. The investor is also granted a step-by-step guide on sourcing the right property to purchase in the UK. This gives the investor the power and confidence to ask the right questions for profitable property investment.

“As the demand for property investment rises within African investors, our main goal is to make sure the process of property investment always remains transparent and simple.” added Mark Pearson, founder of Baron & Cabot.

A great opportunity presented by the UK is that foreigners can legally buy property or have banks offer favourable mortgage terms for investment. This investment platform gives Africans an opportunity to invest in property with ease and without limitations. Thus, while seeking to invest in property, Baron & Cabot stands out to be the paramount property investment organization that an investor can trust through the investment process.

“Our introduction in Kenya and Nigeria will greatly impact property investment and sourcing in the UK, thus creating more options for investors”, says James Walsh, Head of Sales at Baron & Cabot Research.

Baron & Cabot has worked with investors across the world and impacted many from their first to fifty first properties. This expansion creates a great opportunity for African investors.



About Baron & Cabot

Baron & Cabot is an independent international property investment and research company that aims to provide the best fully researched property investments in the UK. We provide an extensive market leading research strategy for our clients to gain full confidence in making fully informed investments. We only work with low risk off-plan or completed developments which have been fully researched within the UK. Through a due diligence process (from sourcing, due diligence, future value prediction, solicitors and mortgages), we have greatly impacted our clients to invest in their first to fifty first properties.



