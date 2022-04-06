LATFOB 2022 presents The Princess Who Wept Diamonds

Cursed Princess Discovers Her Personal Compass in Agony and Tragedy

Not all princesses have ended with a prince. Some have ended with their personal compass.” — Frank Tropea

LOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluttered with lyrical and descriptive writing prowess, Frank Tropea empowers the substance of a woman – woman across ages, colors, and journey – to pursue their personal compass despite a cursed and unapologetic society. In his book The Princess Who Wept Diamonds Tropea aims to develop a sense of bravery and resilience through the persona of a young and virtuous princess named Ellida. With a vivid sense of imagery, Tropea brings readers to the landscapes of baroque castles and lushes of emerald forests.

The book starts with an exposition of how Ellida develops the curse that was carved into her heart. An atmosphere of grief can be felt as Tropea narrates the tragic experience of Ellida, every time her parents take advantage of her innocence. Due to hedonist desires of a luxurious palace life, anyone who surrounds her would antagonize her state. Hence, Ellida produces diamonds as she wails in fear and agony.

Ellida grew up being tortured psychologically causing her to depreciate the beauty of love, life, and happiness in the course of time. Yet her resilience turned the tide, Ellie found her guiding light towards a new beginning.

“Though Ellida’s story is a fairytale, there is much to be found in this novel that will appeal to many readers. Adults, as well as children, will delight in this tale that deals with greed, psychological torment, love for animals, and discovering true self,” said Kat Kennedy, US Review of Books

The Princess Who Wept Diamonds

Written by Frank Tropea

E-book |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.