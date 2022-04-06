Moira House opens, adding 40 new shelter beds in Kamloops

CANADA, April 6 - With the opening of Moira House shelter, people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops have access to 40 new year-round shelter beds.

“This new shelter will provide a warm, safe place to help 40 people get inside and access the supports they need to get back on their feet,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “I’m grateful to the City of Kamloops and the Canadian Mental Health Association for their co-operation and hard work to bring this shelter online quickly to help address the shortage of spaces for people experiencing homelessness.”

Moira House shelter is located at 600 Kingston Ave. It is the result of collaboration between the Province, through BC Housing, and the City of Kamloops to identify additional shelter locations to support people experiencing homelessness in the community.

The new purpose-built shelter was constructed using modular units, allowing each guest to have their own private space. Guests at Moira House will have access to daily warm meals, hygiene facilities, referral to health programming if needed, and staff who are available to provide support around the clock. Landscaping will also provide communal outdoor areas for use during warmer months.

The Kamloops Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) will operate the new shelter.

“Our community continues to benefit from inclusive services like those offered at Moira House,” said Alfred Achoba, executive director, CMHA Kamloops Branch. “Shelters build capacity and connect individuals to relevant resources, offering support toward safer and healthier lifestyles, and they are a conduit to strengthen relationships within Kamloops to break barriers and stigma.”

The land for Moira House has been leased from the City of Kamloops for three years with an option to extend for two additional years.

“This modular housing is a crucial step toward supporting our most vulnerable residents,” said Ken Christian, mayor, City of Kamloops. “Moira House is a step forward in our community, and these units will help as we address homelessness. Moira House offers a warm and safe place to live and, just as important, the supports one may need to begin rebuilding their future.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is investing approximately $1.8 million through the Building BC: Homelessness Action Plan for construction of the shelter and approximately $1.9 million for annual operating costs.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including approximately 1,300 homes in Kamloops.

Quick Facts:

Moira House is one of three new shelters announced by the Province and the City of Kamloops, which combined provide approximately 115 spaces.

The Province, through BC Housing, has also opened 160 supportive homes in Kamloops since 2017, with an additional 79 on the way.

Since 2017, there are 1,297 new units of housing open or underway in Kamloops, covering the whole spectrum of housing needs.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/