Drivers are advised that crews will be resurfacing the northbound lane on the Malahat section of Highway 1 between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 and 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic in 20-minute intervals and minor delays during this time.

There may also be a minor delay to traffic between 3 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday as crews mobilize equipment and traffic control cones are placed in the northbound lane.

Drivers are asked to drive according to conditions, obey traffic personnel and signs, and observe posted speed limits.

For up-to-date road closure information, check: www.DriveBC.ca or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.