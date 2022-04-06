Emporia woman recognized for service to crime victims

KANSAS, April 6 - TOPEKA – (April 6, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today recognized Connie Cahoone of SOS, Inc., for outstanding service to crime victims.

In a video presentation as part of this year’s virtual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, Schmidt announced that Cahoone was the recipient of the Community Champion Award.

Cahoone is the executive director of SOS, Inc. and has been since June 2012. Cahoone came to SOS after a career in banking, but decided to give back to the Emporia community by putting her talents and passion into an effort that would create change for people. Recently, Cahoone led a capital campaign to raise over $4 million for the benefit of SOS, which allowed the purchase and renovation of a building, to better meet the needs of crime victims in the Emporia area.

Tara Schnakenberg, of SOS, described how Cahoone impacted the agency and the larger Emporia community.

“Beyond statistics, Connie is an outstanding leader and mentor who gives 110% devotion. It takes an exceptional, devoted and driven individual to have a vision this immense and successful,” Schnakenberg said. “The vision becomes a full reality under Connie's leadership. We are so grateful for Connie's leadership and accomplishments which will have a lasting impact in our community for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, and child witnesses of domestic violence/assault.”

The annual recognition of those who provide outstanding service to victims of crime is taking place during the 24th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, hosted virtually this week by the governor and attorney general. The video highlighting all of this year’s award recipients is available at https://youtu.be/TrCvB0Zv6l0.