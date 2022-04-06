3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet April 11

TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 9 a.m. Monday, April 11, to set the schedule to fill two district judge vacancies.

The vacancies are due to two retirements. Judge David Debenham will retire June 14 and Judge Nancy Parrish June 24. The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County. Public access The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

ADA accommodation Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date: ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711 Eligibility requirements Nominees for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nominees to the governor The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people for each vacancy whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint. Term of office After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. Nominating commission The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Whitney Casement, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka.