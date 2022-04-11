First Technology Company to Accept the Cryptocurrency in the Region
The best way to protect an asset is with systems that self organize and self execute behaviors which function as protective to the asset.”BROOKLYN, NY, US, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Technology Company to Accept the Cryptocurrency
One of the leading Digital Transformation and Technology specialists, Gzeez Tech Design and Software Development Company, have announced that they will soon accept cryptocurrency payments against their services. This will make Gzeez Tech Design and Software Development Company the first technology company in the industry to accept the earth's best fashionable and biggest cryptocurrency based on market value as a payment.
VISION & MISSION STATEMENT.
Our Vision & mission is to help our customers to achieve their business objectives by providing best in class, cloud, AWS centric, professional services. At the same time we aim to deliver a transparent, interactive service that our customers enjoy working with. Gzeez Tech operate as a full stakeholder within our clients business, offering a consulting-led approach with an integrated portfolio of technology orientated solutions that span the entire IT value chain.
Some of the top players who are accepting cryptocurrency as payment:
1. Microsoft
2. Wikipedia
3. PayPal
4. Starbucks
5. AT&T
6. Amazon
This will make it easier for Gzeez Tech customers to invest in the technology and pay with digital currency. After officially receiving cryptocurrency as a form of payment, Gzeez Tech Design and Software Development Company can reinforce its position as a leader in digital transformation and software development, while making its company Custom Software Development, UI/UX Design, eCommerce website development, Shopify development, CRM development, mobile apps, Digital Marketing, Cryptocurrency platform, VR platform, NFT smart contract development and IT consultation support services more accessible, affordable and convenient for entrepreneurs based in the US, UAE, UK and worldwide. Reach out to our team and convert your dreams into reality because technology is the future. https://gzeeztech.com/
The tactical step also builds on Gzeez Tech Design and Software Development Company's goal to better accelerate the acceptance and evolution of digital technologies in the world, ultimately placing the US, UAE, and UK markets as strong business hubs.
Globally, Gzeez Tech Design and Software Development Company is connecting with renowned companies in accepting Cryptocurrency as payment for their products and services.
Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies in the world, registering more than 400,000 daily transactions in early January 2021. Its value has also reached over USD 65,000 in February, April, and November 2021 for a time.
“We are constantly working towards digital transformations of the companies in the US, UAE, and UK, our experts help companies to custom develop their software and avoid recurring charges every year and pay filthy money for an additional feature. Here at Gzeez Tech Design and Software Development Company, we understand the process of the company and convert it into a full process automation system. It gives the real-time status of the business activities, expenses, revenues, profit/loss, and other analytics of the system, which makes it easier for the CEO/CFO/Business Owners/Investors to decide on the expansion. https://gzeeztech.com/reach-us/
Accepting Bitcoin as payment is only one of the steps, we are taking to continuously revolutionize how the technology industry is giving back to the market, adding significant value to our start-ups/investors/entrepreneur/SME community, and promoting the local economy,” said Head of Finance Mr. Michael Coltz.
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies In April 2022 by Forbes
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
2. Ethereum (ETH)
3. Tether (USDT)
4. Binance Coin (BNB)
5. U.S. Dollar Coin (USDC)
6. Solana (SOL)
7. XRP (XRP)
8. Cardano (ADA)
9. Terra (LUNA)
10. Avalanche (AVAX)
