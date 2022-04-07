Worldwide Contact Center Leader Webhelp expands operations in Mason, providing local career opportunities

Webhelp, a leading global customer experience and business solutions provider, is expanding operations in Mason, Ohio, providing local career opportunities.

MASON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webhelp, a leading global customer experience and business solutions provider, is expanding its operations in Mason, Ohio. Built on a strong people-first working culture, Webhelp has a diverse global workforce of over 100,000 passionate game-changers. Since coming to Mason in 2020, the business has welcomed hundreds of colleagues.

In a new business venture to provide service to one of the largest social media platforms in the world, Webhelp in Mason is looking to onboard a mix of content moderators, counselors, a human resource generalist, quality assurance representatives and operational team leaders.

Those joining will become an integral part of an exciting partnership in enriching the customer experience and providing business solutions for our clients. To apply, visit the careers section of www.webhelp.com

Eduardo Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Americas, said:

“We are excited to partner with the Mason area’s high-quality talent as we continue the success that Webhelp has shown around the world. We deliver world class service by putting people first, which is one of our main pillars as an organization. Investing in our colleagues and making business more human leads to a better customer experience.”

Externally credited and with multiple global award wins in a variety of categories, Webhelp people are known as being some of the best in the industry. Webhelp was recently recognized for its pioneering leadership in Impact Sourcing by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation. The awards celebrate initiatives designed to bring more employees into the workplace from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Sandrine Asseraf, Group Managing Director, Americas & ESG at Webhelp, said:

“Webhelp believes in impact sourcing as a holistic and systemic approach to business, meaning we collaborate and partner with all our people, our clients, specialist impact partners and suppliers to achieve meaningful results. As a people-first business, we put this approach and commitment at the heart of our business strategy, recognizing its importance in driving real and sustainable change across the regions in which we operate. It is a long and ambitious journey, and we cannot wait to do more.”

Partner to some of the world’s most exciting brands, Webhelp will utilize its 20 years of expertise and global way of working to further drive the strong success of the customer experience while creating job opportunities for the Mason community.



For more information please contact:

