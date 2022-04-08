Dawna Flath : Calypso (The Hideaway)
Romance, love and a lot moreROSTHERN , SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA , April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Dawna Flath, the author of "Calypso - The Hideaway", is proud to announce the press release of her book "Calypso - The Hideaway" She shares a few paragraphs about the book so the audience and readers will have an idea of what they are buying. Please see the next paragraphs that follow.
Calypso is the ethereal being who brings love together. Though Cassidy and Hayden’s love and passion are strong, Calypso guides them through their fears and misunderstandings.
Calypso follows the passion of a heart and finds Cassidy's heart calling out for love. Calypso, an unembodied voice, comes to her just when she needs her the most. Cassidy finds herself drawn into an ethereal romance, and without any doubt, she follows, wanting her fairy tale man. Hayden seems to be just that.
Hayden, a confident single man who is damn good at romancing any woman, and he knows he is damn good at it, isn't about to give in to a mystical voice telling him what to do.
He enjoys being single but from the moment he looks into Cassidy's eyes, there is a sensual fire that begins to burn between them and it is impossible to ignore. There is something pulling them together and the attraction is undeniably and soulfully seductive. Calypso works to bring their love together without disregarding their free will, she allows them to choose their love for each other, but will Hayden see his love for Cassidy before it is too late.
For more details about Dawna, click the link below to visit her website
https://dawnaflath.com
You may also grab a copy of her book from Amazon, Barnes, and Noble, Indigo, and FriesenPress just follow the link:
https://www.amazon.com/Calypso-Hideaway-Dawna-Flath/dp/1525523155
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/calypso-dawna-flath/1128541920
https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/calypso-the-hideaway/9781525523151-item.html
https://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000055400335/Dawna-Flath-Calypso
Dawna Flath as of the date of this release continuously markets her book under the publishing company Glasslink Solutions/HarperPartnersllc. She has submitted her book “Calypso (The Hideaway)” for a screenplay competition writer's battle going on right now and below are a few judges for this competition.
1. JuVee Productions by
KAYLON HUNT
JuVee Productions, VP Development, and Production
Kaylon Hunt is the VP of Development and Production for JuVee Productions, the production company of Academy Award-winning actresses, Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon.
2. OSCARS by
JASON KELLER
Screenwriter, FORD VS FERRARI
Jason Keller is an Oscar-nominated writer and producer, best known for writing the Academy Award-winning biographical drama, Ford v Ferrari, which starred Hollywood alums, Matt Damon and Christian Bale.
Dawna Flath
Harper Partners LLC
+1 303-928-2075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other